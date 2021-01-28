Jose Mourinho has revealed Harry Kane injured both ankles against Liverpool, that are “very painful, very sore” and likely to sideline the forward for a number of weeks.

Kane did not appear for the second half of Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday, and Spurs struggled in his absence.

The England star has a history of ankle problems, and Mourinho’s gloomy assessment will be a concern for Spurs in the second half of the season.

“He is injured in both ankles,” Mourinho told BT Sport. “He says to cope with one pain, probably he could.

But with both it is very painful, very sore and getting big both ankles. He just could not do it.

“He is a guy with a good sacrifice spirit and can fight against pain, but he just could not.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho said that Kane is likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

“Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well,” he said.

But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worse than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know.

Mourinho lamented his side’s defensive mistakes in the defeat.

The performance was littered with blunders, and the Portuguese said it was not possible to compete on the back of such errors.

“It is difficult to resist so many individual defensive mistakes,” Mourinho said. “It is impossible unless you score four goals against Liverpool.

“The first ball was the beginning of everything as in the first second it was a mistake and a big chance for [Sadio] Mane.

“The goal is a replica of the first chance they had, so minute one, minute 48 the same.

"It is difficult to fight against so many mistakes. Some of the guys are disappointed, as some of them had very good games."

