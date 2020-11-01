Jose Mourinho has claimed that his Tottenham side would be top of the league if they had produced better form on home soil.

Spurs are yet to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, having lost to Everton and squandered leads to draw late on with Newcastle and West Ham.

On the road, meanwhile, they have performed well, beating Southampton and Burnley in addition to recording a memorable 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"We are magnificent away from home [in the league]", Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"But at home we have lost too many points, and with these points, we would be there [Premier League leaders]."

Spurs' last Premier League outing was a battling 1-0 win at Turf Moor, sealed late on by Son Heung-min, but Mourinho insists that he gets the same satisfaction from a hard-fought win as a thrashing.

"It's the same satisfaction. I prefer to win the three points [by] playing very well. But what is playing very well?", he added.

"It can be incredible, attacking, fluent, exciting football or it can also be the kind of football that we had to play against Burnley and that gave me great satisfaction because it's the kind of match with all the ingredients for a team to lose points.

"You have to adapt. So at the end of the match, we were very happy."

