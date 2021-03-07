Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at critics who have labelled his Tottenham negative after they brought up 100 goals for the season in the win over Crystal Palace.

The four goals against the Eagles brought up their century for the season in all competitions, and Mourinho was quick to point that out.

“I was told 100 goals scored in the season which for a very defensive team, a very negative team, is not bad,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho was asked about the prospect of Spurs getting into the top four, with them now within four points of Chelsea.

“I cannot control the other teams and their results,” Mourinho said. “We just need to get the most points we can.

If possible playing well, if possible scoring goals, if possible not conceding goals.

“I refuse to forget the Europa League and we have a final waiting for us. We can enjoy this in a soft way because we know that Arsenal away, Villa away and Newcastle away is next.”

Harry Kane scored two and assisted the other pair, and Mourinho would not swap him for any other forward.

“I wouldn't change him for anybody because he's a fantastic player,” Mourinho said.

