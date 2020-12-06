Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho declared himself happy after seeing his side go top of the league following a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored to secure three points in the North London derby, as Spurs dominated against their toothless local rivals.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho said: "Of course we are very happy. We controlled the game by being defensively solid. Sonny and Harry, their finishing was amazing.

"In the second half they created problems, they are a very good team. I don't care about the table or where they are, they are very good. Mikel is a very good coach.

"We kept a clean sheet in the second half which was the objective. Why expose us by trying to have more of the ball?

"They are very good tactically, Mikel is clever. Granit Xhaka dropped into the back three which makes it hard for Harry Kane to press.

"We have played City, Chelsea, Arsenal - if you do three points, four points from those games it is not the end of the world, it is normal. We have taken seven points. The problem with the Premier League is that next it is Crystal Palace and there is no guarantee we win.

"I believe the public and the fans at home are enjoying the moment, for one more week we are top of the league. It is good fun."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta laid some of the blame on Thomas Partey, as the Spaniard looked to push his injured player back on the pitch in an attempt to stop the counter-attack for Spurs' goal. He said: "We have a lot of the ball but no end product that is required to win football matches.

"I applaud their first goal, it is world class, but the second goal we are a man down, we leave a massive gap and they take advantage. He [Thomas Partey] has to stay on the pitch. It looks like the same injury he has already had, he will have an MRI.

"After that we dominated, they didn't have any chances, but they win the game.

"I don't know what else we can do. If we can't score goals we cannot improve our situation."

