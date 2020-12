Football

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham should be 'very happy' in sixth place

"I think we should be very happy with where we are in the league and not sad," said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho as he looks forward to facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. Spurs made a great start to their 2020/21 campaign and sat top of the Premier League for two weeks - however their recent form has seen them slip down to sixth.

00:00:56, 428 views, 9 hours ago