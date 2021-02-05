Jose Mourinho has shrugged off suggestions that he is under increasing pressure at Tottenham.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Thursday to extend their losing run in the Premier League to three games.

The home defeat to their London rivals resulted in Spurs dropping 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Spurs are still in the mix for four titles, as they are into the fifth round of the FA Cup and face City in the Carabao Cup final in April, while they are also in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Their trophyless run dates back to 2008, but Mourinho has dismissed talk that he is under increasing pressure to deliver.

"I put pressure on myself every day," he said at a press conference on Friday. "I don't need others to put pressure on me.

So, since 2012 without three defeats in a row? Correct? Since when without a title? Maybe I can give one."

Mourinho said Spurs must focus on breaking their losing run in Sunday's home match against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion - a game which precedes a meeting with Everton in the FA Cup and the resumption of the Europa League.

"The reality is that, until the end of the month, we have great motivations in front of us," Mourinho said."But let's focus on West Bromwich because it's the next match and, after three defeats, we have to win. We cannot even think a different thing."

