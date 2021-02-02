Everton have signed striker Joshua King from Championship (second-tier) side Bournemouth until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Everton said they had paid a "nominal fee" for the Norway international, who has scored 53 goals in 184 matches for the south coast side.

League One Wilshere scores as Bournemouth beat Crawley Town in FA Cup 26/01/2021 AT 21:05

The 29-year-old brings plenty of Premier League experience to Everton having scored 48 goals in 161 games for Bournemouth in the English top flight.

transfers Manchester United ready to target Gareth Bale - Paper Round 12/09/2020 AT 21:02