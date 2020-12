Football

Jurgen Klopp: '2020 had one highlight and lots of challenges'

Jurgen Klopp said that he was pleased 2020 is nearly over, with winning the Premier League the solitary highlight of a challenging year. His comments came after Liverpool were held to a goalless draw at Newcastle, though they remain top of the league with a two point lead over Manchester United.

