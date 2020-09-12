Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects more from his side but acknowledged how exciting their 4-3 win over Leeds United on Saturday was.

Speaking to Sky Sport after their opening match, he said: "What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams. A proper spectacle, I loved that.

"It is pretty rare you see that many goals in a game, we have left space for improvement in our defending but that is not unusual for a first game. Our players have played a few days ago for their countries so it is possible.

"The opponent forced us to make mistakes, we can do better, we will do better but I loved a lot about the game against a well-organised, passionate side like Leeds. We used our skills to cause them problems, we could have scored more and in the end we used set-pieces which is fine by me.

"It is not like riding a bike, you can lose something in pre-season and it takes time to all come together again. I am really positive about this game. Leeds will have a good season if they can keep up that intensity and they did it in the Championship with more games so why not?"

The win came courtesy of Mohamed Salah, who grabbed a late winner to crown a hat-trick performance.

Salah said: "Leeds are a tough team. They had a great game and reacted really well.

"I'm happy about the result and we have to keep on improving. It's important for me to stay focused. We had a good game."

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford gave his side hope when he levelled at 2-2 but saw his side fall away.

However he was proud of his side, telling the BBC: "We just said in the changing room we can take positives from the game but we're going to be down tonight because we didn't get a result.

"I should have scored before I actually scored. The fact we created chances, there are positives to build on. We do play energetic football and high pressing football. Both teams played a similar style."

Manager Marcelo Bielsa was similarly impressed by his charges: "Liverpool made it hard for us to neutralise them.

"In the second half especially we struggled to get the ball from defence to attack.

"We also stopped Liverpool playing like they usually do and we made a lot of effort. During large parts of the game we were able to match them."

