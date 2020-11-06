Liverpool and Everton managers Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti have united to call on the city's residents to take part in the government's Covid-19 mass-testing scheme.

It is believed that testing mass populations in quick time is among the best ways to isolate the sick and drive down infection levels by identifying asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases.

Liverpool, one of the worst-hit cities in the so-called second wave of infections, will be the first place in the UK to undergo mass testing and both of its football clubs' managers have urged residents to comply.

Jurgen Klopp said: "Let’s start the fightback against Covid-19 – let’s get tested.

"If you live or work in Liverpool then you are able to get tested as part of the city wide testing roll out," Klopp said in a video posted to his club's social media platforms.

Regular testing has kept the Premier League going and allowed us to be out on the pitch every week. It takes 10 seconds to take a test and we have 10 days to make a difference. Do it for yourself, your family, your colleagues and your city. Let’s do it together and let’s do it for Liverpool.

His sentiments were echoed by his Everton counterpart Ancelotti, whose home country of Italy was ravaged by the virus in spring.

“I would urge everyone living and working in Liverpool to register and be tested. Taking a test is very simple, in our football bubble we are tested every week, which has allowed football to continue in England.

Hopefully now rapid mass testing is available to everyone in Liverpool, it will mean we can control the virus better, help the city get out of tier 3 restrictions once the lockdown ends and eventually allow us to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones.

Prior to the reintroduction of a national lockdown in England on Wednesday, Liverpool was in the highest tier of localised restrictions.

