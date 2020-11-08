Jurgen Klopp complained that he was not allowed enough substitutions after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of England's next games.

Five subs were permitted after the restarted season following the coronavirus lockdown, as clubs looked to protect their players following the stop-start season.

However, not enough clubs voted to keep the change for the 2020/21 season and three subs is once again the limit.

James Milner came on to replace Alexander-Arnold in the game between Liverpool and Manchester City after the right back appeared to suffer a calf injury.

He is now expected to miss the upcoming international break.

The injury compounds Liverpool's injury problems, with Virgil van Dijk set to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Fabinho out with a hamstring problem.

England are to play the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland during the two-week international break, and it is not clear if Alexander-Arnold will be back for Liverpool's 21 November tie with Leicester.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said of the rule change being rejected: "It's a lack of leadership because [Premier League chief executive] Richard Masters sold it completely wrong ... it's not an advantage, it's a necessity."

