Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players to turn Anfield into a fortress once again.

The Reds were on a 68-game unbeaten run at their Merseyside home, but they lost to Burnley on January 21st and that was followed up by another 1-0 loss to Brighton on February 3rd.

Premier League Klopp: Liverpool looked mentally tired against Brighton YESTERDAY AT 22:39

Liverpool are at home again on Sunday, with leaders Manchester City the visitors, and Klopp wants a reset from his side.

"We need to play really good football,” Klopp said at his press conference ahead of the meeting with City on Sunday. “It's that I say 'come on now, it's Anfield'. We love playing there but lost the last two

"We were not interested in not losing 68 in a row, so why start now? It's all about trying again, being positive and making Anfield a fortress again.

"We weren't fresh enough (against Brighton on Wednesday) ... the passing was not as clinical as it should be. The reason? We weren't ready. It wasn't a mental issue it was just not only the legs. We have to prove we can get freshness back. We will."

Klopp was asked what a win against leaders City on Sunday would do for their title chances.

"After two years about this (title) question, I might have made some sense. I don't see it in the moment. We have to win games," Klopp added.

In a specific moment it's clear 'now we go for it'. We aren't in that moment, so why should we think about it? It's not important."

Goalkeeper Alisson trained on his own after missing the Brighton game due to illness. Fabinho, who missed the last three games is back in team training alongside Sadio Mane, who was ruled out of games with West Ham United and Brighton.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League Parker: Klopp must handle Kabak and Davies with care 02/02/2021 AT 17:17