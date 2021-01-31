Jurgen Klopp evaded questions about the prospect of Liverpool signing Ben Davies from Preston, but confirmed the search continues for a new central defender.

With just one day remaining in the January transfer window, Klopp is hunting a central defender to ease the problems in that department for the Reds.

Premier League Salah scores brace as Liverpool down West Ham 6 HOURS AGO

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term absentees, and Joel Matip and Fabinho suffering niggling problems, Klopp has been forced to plug gaps with unlikely sources.

Jordan Henderson has performed well when asked to drop into the centre of defence, but Klopp wants a new recruit and they have been linked with Davies.

The 25-year-old is also a target for Celtic, but Liverpool are now in the frame - albeit Klopp would not confirm it following the Reds' 3-1 win over West Ham.

"Ben Davies plays for Tottenham right?” Klopp said with a smile on his face when asked by Sky Sports about the link. “Nothing to say on that.

'Mo Salah, world class' - Klopp raves about forward after brace

“I have said it all the time, in our situation it makes sense [to sign a centre-back].

By the way Nate Phillips played an excellent game today. Milly (James Milner) and Hendo (Jordan Henderson) had better be careful as if they keep playing like that they may play there for the rest of their careers.

“Our eyes are always open and we try and fix our situation. If we can do it, I don’t know. If we can’t and we play tonight it’s not a problem. The problem is if something else happens and then we become a bit short.”

'We try' - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool want to sign a defender after Joel Matip injury

transfers Liverpool interested in signing Mustafi - reports YESTERDAY AT 13:39