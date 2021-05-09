Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he expects Manchester United to field a strong squad in Thursday's rearranged Premier League fixture despite the Old Trafford club's hectic schedule.

United travel to Aston Villa on Sunday before hosting Leicester City on Tuesday. The rearranged fixture with Liverpool, postponed last weekend following fan protests, has been scheduled for 48 hours later on Thursday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may have no other option but to rotate his squad heavily because of the fixture pile-up.

But Klopp expects a tough test against United, who are second in the league on 67 points after 33 games, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool who have played a game more.

"I expect a strong team against us," Klopp said after Saturday's 2-0 win over Southampton. "I think Man United has only good players.

"If I think about the players they could play, they have a really strong side available. Midfield, wow. Up front, all good players. They might be young but they are good.

"What they do in other games, we obviously have no influence but we would have played the strongest Manchester United side last Sunday and that's what we expect now."

Liverpool kept themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish after Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara scored in Saturday's win at Anfield.

