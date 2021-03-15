Jurgen Klopp is “not finished” at Liverpool and has no intention of quitting the club, according to his agent.

Klopp has faced speculation about his future after overseeing a dismal run that has seen the Reds fall from Premier League title hopefuls to European outsiders.

That has only intensified with the news that Joachim Low will step down as Germany head coach after the rearranged European Championships this summer.

However, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke insists Klopp is not interested in leaving Anfield before his contract ends in 2024.

“He's not finished with his work in Liverpool,” Kosicke told German publication Sport1

“There is no back door open because Jurgen still has a three-year contract with the Reds. He made this very clear so that there would be no room for speculation.”

Liverpool have only won one of their last seven outings in the Premier League ahead of their meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

