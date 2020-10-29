Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took the time to defend Manchester City’s congested fixture list and name-checked Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in his criticism over the league’s scheduling.

Klopp thinks the Premier League’s congested fixture list shows a lack of care for its clubs competing in European competition.

“I think everybody would agree that if you play Tuesday night, you can play the Saturday 12:30pm game, but somehow the Premier League never realises that," Klopp told BT Sport.

"They always put in the Wednesday night game, like last Saturday, Man City had to play this game [12:30pm on Saturday] - I can’t believe it. We are obviously not friends, we play against each other and fight against each other, but how is that possible?

"Maybe I’m too dumb. Richard Masters and all the others have all said it before; ‘come on, that’s how it is’.

They just aren’t bothered, I don’t understand why.

