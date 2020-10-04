Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoaned his side making every possible mistake as they fell to a terrible 7-2 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as Aston Villa maintained their perfect start to the season in humiliating Liverpool, and Klopp was left baffled by what he saw.

Premier League Liverpool's Alisson suffers shoulder injury that may keep him out for six weeks 3 HOURS AGO

"Explain I'm not sure, but I can tell you what I saw," Klopp said. "For different reasons, Aston Villa did really well, forced all the mistakes that we made. The game had a specific direction - the first goal had an impact but it shouldn't. We conceded goals like that in the past, but the reaction wasn't good, and we lost the plot.

"Our creating in the last third was really good - we didn't score but it was really good. Every time Villa won the ball they counter-attacked and our attempts to stop it were below average. We changed the system slightly at half-time to make it easier for the boys maybe.

"We had good moments, but our good moments led to nothing but their good moments always led to a big chance or a goal and that makes a difference. All the things you should not do in a football game, we did tonight, but all the credit to Aston Villa they forced us to do it."

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

The Merseysiders were hoping to join neighbours Everton at the summit with four wins from four heading into the international break, but were left stunned and demoralised as Dean Smith’s side tore their defence to shreds with a remarkable performance.

"It was unexpected but it happened tonight. For me it wasn't a specific moment, we put all our rubbish things and mistakes in one game and hopefully we can start again. Tonight wasn't sloppy, it was just bad, I have to admit that but I can't change it.

"I would love to have a training session tomorrow and Tuesday and to talk about it but the boys go back off to international duty. Hopefully they come back healthy and we use the two days to prepare for Everton."

Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season and finished 64 points behind Liverpool, who conceded seven goals in a match in any competition for the first time since 1963.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts after Aston Villa score their 7th goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park Image credit: Getty Images

"It's hard to lose the way we lost tonight. First and foremost well done to Aston Villa, we have to give them the credit they deserve. It was one of those performances where we weren't 100% at it from start to finish," Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"Overall, we're all disappointed, we shouldn't have lost with the numbers that we did but it's about sticking together and making sure it doesn't happen again."

Additional reporting from Reuters

transfers Tottenham to clinch Vinicius signing - Paper Round 01/10/2020 AT 21:04