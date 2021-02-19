Liverpool will not harbour any ill will towards Everton heading into Saturday's Merseyside derby after losing two key players to injury from rash tackles in their previous encounter at Goodison Park earlier this season, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

"It was an important day for sure. Nothing will be carried over to tomorrow," Klopp told reporters.

"Three weeks later when we got the diagnosis for Virgil - it was good we didn't play Everton again immediately, let me say it like this. We're all human beings and of course it wasn't nice.

But that's long gone, we don't think about it any more. It's still a derby and we'll be motivated at the highest level and play the best possible football you can play.

Liverpool have dominated this fixture in recent years, with Everton last winning the derby in 2010, but Carlo Ancelotti's side sit three points behind their Merseyside rivals with a game in hand.

"They've had good teams over the years," said Klopp, who has never lost to Everton in 12 games.

"A manager like Carlo has helped each team (he has managed).

"They have a really good squad, so yes, they are closer than ever before -- from the position in the table, for sure."

Klopp reiterated his confidence in goalkeeper Alisson Becker whose mistakes have cost Liverpool points in recent games.

"Alisson is human and he showed that in the last two games. It's not a problem. It's work and he's doing that," Klopp said.

"He is too smart to ignore (mistakes)... It's completely normal. We can rely on his attitude and his focus."

