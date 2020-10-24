Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised the work of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in highlighting child food poverty.

After the Government rejected a motion to extend free school meals over the October half-term, Rashford’s campaign gained widespread popular support including from a number of businesses and councils.

Referring to the rivalry between his own team and Rashford’s United, Klopp said: "He plays for United, which makes it really tricky, but in these moments we are as footballers and as human beings always united.

What Marcus has started is absolutely incredible. It is so nice.

Rashford has spoken publicly about his own experience as a child growing up in a low-income family and how his mother relied on breakfast and after-school clubs to make sure he ate properly.

Klopp said: "I hope his mother is really proud of him," adding, “I don't know him but even I am proud of him.”

Premier League football has been in the spotlight a number of times this year around how it can help to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on individuals as well as lower-league clubs.

Klopp said: "Football can be really wondrous in moments and it shows that the subject is really, really serious and that is why everybody puts the rivalry aside and thinks about the more important things in life.

"So I am really happy that Liverpool can show this solidarity in these moments."

