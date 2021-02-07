Jurgen Klopp has suggested cold feet may have been a contributing factor in Alisson Becker’s two howlers in Liverpool’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

The Reds had clawed their way back into the match, with a Mo Salah penalty cancelling Ilkay Gundogan's opener, only for Alisson to gift possession to City with a terrible clearance.

City took advantage, with Phil Foden setting up Gundogan to restore their lead at Anfield on 73 minutes.

Shortly afterwards, Alisson repeated the dose - gifting the ball to Bernardo Silva who clipped a cross for Raheem Sterling to net.

Foden, who feels the win could propel City to the title, sealed the win with a rocket shot that beat Alisson for pace, to cap a miserable day for the Brazilian.

Klopp pointed out that Alisson had saved Liverpool on numerous occasions, and offered up a bizarre excuse for the errors.

“It is true as well that we did not give him (Alisson) a lot of options, especially on the first one,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “On the second, he just mishit the ball.

Probably it is not a real explanation, but he might have had cold feet. It sounds funny, but it could be.

“Still there is the opportunity to kick it in the stands.

“Ali has saved our lives many times and tonight he made two mistakes.”

The defeat leaves Liverpool 10 points behind City, having played a game more, and Klopp effectively conceded the title - saying the focus is on securing a top-four spot.

“That is our main target, that is clear,” Klopp said when asked about the race for the top four.

“There are enough games to play to secure that, but tonight we didn’t.”

