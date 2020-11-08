Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised both his players and opponents Manchester City for the quality on display during their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The two sides played out a thrilling draw that also saw City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne miss a penalty that might have won the game.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Klopp said: "It was an interesting game, a lot of tactical stuff on the pitch. Both teams played on an incredible energy level to close the other team down and use the few opportunities. I thought it was a top, top, top game.

"The plan is always to start fast, stay fast and finish fast but that is not always possible. City are a top team.

"I think it is the game with the lowest number of chances for City so far when we have played them. They didn't have many clear-cut chances and that is a proper compliment for the boys."

When he talked to Sky Sports, he continued pointing out the efforts of the players on the pitch in a frenetic encounter.

"Super football game to be honest,” he said.

It was two top teams ready for a massive fight - the energy levels of both teams incredible. You could see after 10-15 minutes everybody breathing.

"We were really good and dangerous. We were ready to make little passes - there were moments we played too many long balls. Time to time we just wanted to get rid of the ball.”

