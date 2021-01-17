Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as “a giant” for his work in fighting child food poverty in the UK.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, England international Rashford has been working tirelessly to highlight an issue that shames the nation.

With many of the least well off in Britain suffering the most, Rashford has used his platform to highlight the issue of child food poverty.

Prior to the pandemic, Rashford was working with companies to provide food parcels to those in need - but in 2020 he went even further by holding the government to account.

He was rewarded for his service with an MBE, and in the tribal world of football he has managed to unite even the bitterest of rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the biggest rivalries in the game, but had there been fans at Anfield on Sunday, Rashford would have received a warm welcome.

Reds boss Klopp has watched on with pride at the work Rashford has done, and he used his programme notes to praise the 23-year-old.

"Marcus Rashford stands as a giant in this nation for his courageous and relentless work on child food poverty,” Klopp said.

“Football gave him his platform and he has used it to fight an injustice that was being too easily ignored."

