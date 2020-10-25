Jurgen Klopp says there is more to come from Diogo Jota after impressing against Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

Jota's second-half header sealed the points at Anfield after Roberto Firmino had cancelled out Sander Berge's penalty as Liverpool extended their unbeaten league run at home to 62 matches.

Jota has now scored in his first two home league games since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Incredibly, since netting against Arsenal on September 28, the Portuguese has played in eight games for club and country.

Klopp said the 23-year-old has a "bright" future at Liverpool.

"He is still adapting. In the moment, a lot of things we do are not natural to him but that's only because Wolves play different - but a lot of things he did for Wolves are exactly what we want him to do," the German said.

"That he is that close already is just a sign of how good a player he is.

"As I said, if he stays fit, he's 23 and the future is bright. We will need his quality and I am really happy that he's settled nicely so far."

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 13 home league games in which they have conceded the first goal, winning the last nine.

They had to do it this time without injured defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk and at the end of a demanding week in which they drew 2-2 at Everton and ground out a 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

"A tough week obviously - a lot of games, a lot of minutes, tough opponents, hard-fighting opponents," Klopp said.

"(We) won the two matches after the Merseyside derby, so really pleased with that, obviously.

"We didn't score (the third goal) so the game stayed open and they had their moments, but we defended well with a big heart. And so I liked it."

