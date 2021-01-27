Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side are determined to prove people wrong after going five Premier League games without a win.

The champions head to Tottenham on Thursday looking to rediscover the form which saw them win the title so convincingly last season.

transfers Liverpool make contact with Sokratis - reports 25/01/2021 AT 14:32

The Anfield boss has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip are back in training ahead of the trip to Spurs, having missed the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Manchester United due to injury.

But rather than be frustrated by the focus on their recent performances, Klopp insists his team will rise above it - and become better because of it.

"We want to be the team nobody wants to play against," he said.

"People told us we were the best team in the world. We weren't but that's not a problem. We could beat the best team in the world and we still can, but we want to prove that on the pitch and we will.

We are on fire to strike back, and the more negative things that are thought about us and said about us, the more we want it.

Liverpool head to north London having failed to score in four Premier League matches, although Mohamed Salah was among the goals again in the 3-2 FA Cup loss to United on Sunday, but Klopp has faith that his players will come good again.

"The situation is a challenge and a challenge is good, that's fine with me. I'm not at a point in my life where I think everything should be perfect”, he said.

"If something is wrong then we work at it and that's what we're doing."

The Emirates FA Cup United dig deep to keep Liverpool miserable - The Warm-Up 25/01/2021 AT 07:21