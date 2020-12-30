Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool finish 2020 in a good mood” despite being held to a goalless draw at Newcastle.

The Premier League champions were frustrated by a mixture of poor finishing and an excellent display from Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they failed to score for the first time in the league this season.

Mohamed Salah had the best chances for Liverpool, who remain top of the league but only three points ahead of Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

"We created crazy chances, unbelievably big chances, but didn’t use them, that’s why it’s 0-0,” Liverpool manager Klopp told Amazon Prime Sport.

"You have different draws and this is one we are not happy about the result but I am fine with the performance. That’s the way we have to play, that’s the way we have to create and protect and we did all that. Still of course disappointing but it is how it is.

"We had all these moments. We had rhythm and had to keep going. They defended with all they had and still we were alone in front of goal…played super football and Mo had a chance, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had a super finish where somebody threw a body and it could have been a goal.

"I’ve watched a lot of football games and you always have to respect the result but what we have to take is what was right and what was wrong and I don’t have a lot of wrong things to say apart from the finishing, and that will not stay like this forever. I know the boys are good enough and will finish these situations off next time if we get them again.”

The result gives hope to Liverpool’s title rivals after they also dropped points against strugglers West Brom in their previous game.

But Klopp said the "last thing” he is thinking about is Liverpool’s league position.

"It’s nice but doesn’t mean anything. We have drawn the last two games and are top of the table in a difficult season, it shows how difficult the season is for everybody.

We are in a good mood, as good as possible. If life gives you a lemon make lemonade from it, that’s what we try all the time. When I think about football, these are the moments where we really enjoy life but all around in life it’s not that easy. We all hoped we were through it and then winter came and the next wave and these things.

"We will keep going, that’s how it is. We know our responsibilities, we try to do everything right and want to be ready for the games. We didn’t get the result we wanted, that’s not the worst thing in life, there are more difficult things."

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admitted his side had some good fortune, but also praised goalkeeper Darlow for his man-of-the-match display.

"We rode our luck a bit at times and the goalkeeper made a few saves, you have to when you are playing one of the best teams in Europe. But also their goalkeeper made a couple of great saves. I couldn’t fault them to a man, they stuck at it and we got our reward.

"He [Darlow] has had to wait patiently for his chance…He has done fantastically and at the moment the jersey is his because of his performances. We have had to call on him maybe a bit too much at times but there’s no disputing that he has been terrific all season.”

