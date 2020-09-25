Liverpool midfield signing Thiago Alcantara is in contention to make his first start for his new club against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old looked every bit the class act in a 45-minute cameo during Sunday's win over Chelsea following an injury to skipper Jordan Henderson.

The Spaniard's first involvement after coming off the bench was to concede a penalty that Alisson saved, but he soon slotted in seamlessly, pulling the strings in midfield and starting the move that led to Liverpool's second goal in the 2-0 win.

"We will see," Klopp told reporters on Friday when asked if he would start Thiago. "I have an idea but why should I make the decision today when we have time until Monday? He is in contention for sure."

Defender Joe Gomez is expected to resume training before the game, but with fellow centre back Joel Matip still out Klopp could continue to pair midfielder Fabinho with Virgil van Dijk, after the Brazilian's impressive showing against Chelsea.

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in this season's Community Shield and though they have not won a league game at Anfield since 2012, both teams are looking to preserve their perfect starts to the season.

ARTETA A THIAGO ADMIRER

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he is a huge admirer of Thiago but refused to confirm whether the north London club made an attempt to sign the player in the close season transfer window.

When asked if Arsenal were interested in signing Thiago, Arteta said: "We don't discuss the things we try and do in the market, but I like him from my time in Barcelona.

Incredible personality, great talent, very special, great qualities to play in midfield and yes, I think he is a great signing for Liverpool.

