Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said “what was disappointing? How long have we got” following his side’s 1-0 loss at Southampton on Monday night.

Danny Ings’ second-minute strike proved to be the winner, with Liverpool only recording one shot on target from 17 attempts.

Liverpool also had 67% possession, and though they remain top of the Premier League table, Manchester United will need just a point against Burnley in their game in hand next Tuesday to go first outright.

United then travel to Anfield on January 17, which is Liverpool’s next Premier League after they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend.

Klopp told BBC Sport: "What was disappointing? How long have we got - the start obviously. Not only the goal but the start in general. Congratulations to Southampton they deserved it.

"You know exactly what you are going to get from them, you cannot be surprised but we looked surprised. At the beginning how we played, where we lost the balls, it's not rocket science. We should have done much better. We played into their hands with the start.

"They put a lot of work in. Our decision making was just not good. That is how it is when you don't have momentum. We should have had much more chances.

"These are outstanding players but they were not ready from the start. Sadio Mane should have had a penalty tonight, and there was the handball - I've no idea.

"It's not an excuse for the performance but you can get a point if they are given. Now we have to show a reaction."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added to Sky Sports: "Starting slowly in games is not us. We didn't score again, we've had chances and not put the ball in the back of the net in the last two games.

"We knew they would come out fast but we were sloppy, we gave away one or two free-kicks and you get punished in this league.

"It's difficult in a different position, I just tried to do my best."

Hasenhuttl explains full-time tears

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was seen crying at full-time, dropping to his knees in celebration after his Saints side battled to victory at St Mary’s Stadium.

Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport: "There were tears in my eyes - because of the wind! When you see our guys fighting with everything they have it makes me really proud. You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did have that.

"It felt like we were under massive pressure and the defending around the box was the key today - then still try and play football. We did it in a good way.

"It was an intense game, my voice is nearly gone. The guys are tired, you have to be to win against such a team. The guys believed in what they were doing.

"In the 92nd minute I thought, OK, it can be something for us. It's a perfect evening."

