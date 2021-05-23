Jurgen Klopp has described Liverpool securing Champions League football as an incredible achievement, and confirmed Georginio Wijnaldum is leaving the club.

The Reds surrendered their Premier League title in disappointing fashion, and looked like missing out on a seat at Europe’s top table after a dire run of form.

It looked an unlikely scenario at one stage, but Leicester faltered to leave the door ajar and Klopp was thrilled with how his side responded to the challenge.

“It is outstanding, best I could've dreamt of,” Klopp told Radio Five. “We wanted this feeling, this game, this atmosphere.

Finishing the season in third is incredible, I can't believe it - credit to the boys.

“I can't believe how it worked out in the last few weeks, incredible.”

Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield had been in doubt for some time, and he was given a standing ovation - and a warm hug from his manager - when substituted off with the game won.

Klopp confirmed the Dutch midfielder would be departing Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“Gini Wijnaldum [is] leaving the club and we all love him to bits,” Klopp said. “We will miss him so much, with football it's normal that people leave, but I will miss him so much."

