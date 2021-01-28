Jurgen Klopp has expressed delight with his Liverpool side's performance in their win over Tottenham, but rued another injury to Joel Matip.

The 3-1 win in north London snapped a barren run in the league for the Reds that stretched back to December 19.

The Reds had been poor in front of goal, but they were somewhere close to their sizzling best against Spurs on Thursday as goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane sealed a welcome three points.

As much as he was pleased with the win, it was the manner of the performance that delighted the Liverpool boss.

"It was a great game, super-intense,” Klopp told BT Sport. "We scored the goals in the right moments, wonderful goals, and the right people scored the goals.

It was all good obviously apart from Joel Matip who had to go off.

"It was not about shape or form. That was who we are, it was us today. The second half especially, that was us, it was a massive fight and good football on top of that.

"I don’t know the numbers, but I don’t think they had a lot of the ball. It was always pretty quick, good counter-attacking, and it was just a good performance.

"I saw a lot of things that I wanted to see, yes. We were so often in and around the box, which is really important, and the counter-press was really good.”

The only negative for Liverpool was the injury to Matip, who did not appear for the second half, to add to defensive woes for the Reds who are already without Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

When asked about the severity of Matip's injury, Klopp replied: "ankle ligament."

