Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side and Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular as his side won 2-1 against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I can’t remember the last time we did it easy but it’s fine in our situation after losing six home games. Aston Villa are a really good team. You play a good game, a really good game, then you can see it with your first half mistake.

"You score a goal which is disallowed for... I don’t know what. You go in at half-time and you think 'what’s going on here?' There was a lot of things we wanted to see from the first half but didn't, we needed to play creatively, our pressing must be the same as the first half.

"In the end, when you’re one nil down, the only thing that counts is to score a goal, which we did. It was great goal, really nice and the second goal was even nicer! We took a risk with the change - we brought in an extra midfielder - and that had a proper impact on both goals. It’s exactly what you wish for.

"All we have to do is put the other teams under pressure and win games. We have no time to waste, it’s so important to score in the moment and it’s exactly why we’re doing this."

Turning to Alexander-Arnold, Klopp was pleased with the defender's recent resurgence but was happy to leave Gareth Southgate to his own decisions.

"I don’t think he has to prove anything, to be honest. You can play the best season of your life and the coach of the national team has to make decisions and we respect that," he said.

"The only thing Trent is doing is playing his best football. In the last 10 days, twice he’s played outstanding and now he scores a goal. The most important thing is we stop talking about it.

"It’s normal in football coaches make a decision. If you win the game, the coach is right, if you lose the game, the coach is wrong. When I got him he was already brilliant - the rest was Trent himself and his academy coaches."

