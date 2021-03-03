Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not allow players to go on international duty this month if they would require a 10-day hotel quarantine on their return.

Currently, that is the case for anyone who travels to one of the UK’s so-called ‘red list’ countries, where there are more concerns about the infection rate of coronavirus.

Brazilians Alisson Becker, Roberto Firminho and Fabinho are affected, as is Portugal forward Diogo Jota.

In normal circumstances, clubs are not permitted to block their players from linking up with their countries, but FIFA temporarily changed its rules last year to allow them to block travel if it adversely affects the players’ principle employer.

“I think all the clubs agree that with the same problems we cannot just let the boys go and then sort the situation when they come back by placing our players in a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, it is just not possible”, said Klopp.

"I understand the needs of the different FAs but this is a time where we cannot make everyone happy and we have to admit the players are paid by the clubs so it means we have to be first priority."

It would prevent Alisson from returning to his homeland, possibly to see his family, after his father died following a swimming accident.

The goalkeeper missed Sunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United to grieve, but Klopp expects him to be back for Thursday’s game with Chelsea.

"Ali trained the full week and we should expect that he is able to return”, he said.

