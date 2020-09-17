Kai Havertz has said he will not put pressure on himself to justify his price tag following his big-money move to Chelsea this summer.

Havertz left Bayer Levekusen for Chelsea for a reported fee of £71m - a club record fee for an outfield player as he became the most expensive German of all time.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Blues on Monday a 3-1 win at Brighton, and speaking ahead of a potential home debut against Liverpool on Sunday, Havertz refused to be overawed by the hype.

"Of course it's a big price tag but I think in football today it's normal to pay these prices," Havertz told reporters. "I will not put a lot of pressure on myself because I think I'm doing not the best or the worst because the price tag is that high.

I'm trying to focus on football and trying to play my best football here in Chelsea. I'm just playing football, I love to play football. That's why I'm here.

With striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech also joining the club in the close season, Havertz is expected to slot in at the No 10 position behind the striker.

However, the Germany international said he considered himself a versatile player who could play in a variety of attacking roles and would even be at ease on the wing or up front.

"I played every offensive position at Leverkusen," he added. "I played as a right winger, a number 10, a number 6, number 8 – sometimes as a striker as well.

"But for me it's very important to have that flexibility on the pitch and to be creative. I think I can play many positions but for me my best position is as a number 10. I can play on the right side as well or as a striker. I need a little time to adapt to the league. It's very different to Germany but I'm looking forward to it."

