Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged patience with Kai Havertz and says he may need a season to adapt to the Premier League.

Havertz joined Chelsea for £70m in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen but has not hit the ground running.

The 21-year-old has scored just one Premier League goal and has been substituted in each of Chelsea's last four games, including Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Everton.

"In the modern day there is going to be criticism for every player of every club who loses a game," said Lampard.

"We should be patient with Havertz from the Chelsea end because he is a top-quality talent who has come into this league. He can play in any position across the front three and he has played on the right countless times before he played for Chelsea.

That's not an issue. He can do that. But we do have to be patient. Not just him, but any young player with the speed of the Premier League. I've got no problems with Kai.

"I said that last week and if people want to criticise him, jump straight down - just wait and give a young player time, whether it be a week, a month, six months or a year. I know the player he's going to be."

Havertz said last week that Covid-19 had left him with such severe fatigue that he felt like he had not played football before.

Chelsea, who are fifth on 22 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, face Wolves on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters

