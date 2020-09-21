Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has vowed to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after the goalkeeper's costly error against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kepa gifted Sadio Mane his second goal at Stamford Bridge as Premier League champions Liverpool lay down a marker with a 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Football Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend 22 MINUTES AGO

Chelsea were already down to 10 men after Andreas Christensen saw red in the first half, but after Mane headed the Reds in front it was his second which put the game beyond the hosts, who went on to miss a penalty when Alisson Becker saved Jorginho's spot-kick.

"With the Kepa situation it's a clear mistake," Lampard said. "A clear mistake that has cost us because at that point we go on to have a penalty which we maybe score.

Lampard: Kepa must keep working after clear and costly mistake

"Those fine margins change games at this level. We have to keep working, Kepa has to keep working. He has to have support around him, that's very clear."

Lampard added: "I can say now that Willy Caballero will play (against Barnsley in League Cup) and that was always my feeling to play him in the game on Wednesday, regardless of today. So I don't want people to make judgements on that game itself.

"He is our player, and it's clear now there's two games where we felt... today was a clear mistake and I think Brighton was a mistake as well, and he's reflected on that in that way. So, we have to keep working it's the rules of football, difficult times individually.

Players need support, particularly from myself. I give that to all the players and Kepa has to keep working. You know, no, nobody tries to make mistakes in football. It's the nature of the game and you have to be strong and keep going and that's where he's at.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Image credit: Getty Images

Lampard believed his Chelsea side looked solid until Christensen was dismissed for a last-man tackle on Mane.

"I expect us to be competitive with Liverpool, I think we competed every game last year," Lampard said. "The first half we competed we were very solid. I wanted us to be better on the ball and have more controlled possession, I felt that would come in the second half. We had a few threats for them. The red card changed it completely obviously."

Football Wolves' Silva hoping to elevate game under Nuno AN HOUR AGO