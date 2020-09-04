Liverpool dominate the six-man shortlist - with four nominees - for the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award, with Kevin de Bruyne and Sadio Mane the front-runners.

Liverpool secured a first league title in 30 years via a margin of 18 points from second-placed Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, last year’s winner Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Raheem Sterling join De Bruyne and Mane on the shortlist.

De Bruyne and Mane are the bookies’ favourites, but Jordan Henderson should not be discounted after his Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award earlier in the year.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold, 21, doubles up on the Young Player of the Year list, where nominees had to be 21 or under on July 1, 2019 to qualify - he will face stiff competition from Marcus Rashford, 22, Mason Greenwood, 18, Tammy Abraham, 22, Mason Mount, 21 and Bukayo Saka, 18.

PFA MEN’S SHORTLIST

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

PFA MEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

