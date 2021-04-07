Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year extension at Manchester City, tying him to the club until 2025.

The 29-year-old midfielder has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups during an impressive six years at the Etihad.

The Champions League remains elusive for the Belgian but he was part of the side that beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Transfers Liverpool target Konate on United's radar - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 09:27

“I could not be happier,” De Bruyne told the club's website.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision.

I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”

'Just win the game' - Guardiola reveals City gameplan

The Emirates FA Cup Guardiola: Win over Everton ‘an incredible victory’ 20/03/2021 AT 20:17