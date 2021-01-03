Negotiations between Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne over a new contract for the Belgian are going in the “right direction.”

Italian football journalist an agreement between the Etihad Stadium club and the 29-year-old is “very close” even though De Bruyne’s agent is not currently involved in discussions.

The Daily Mail reports De Bruyne wants a two-year extension to his current contract which would see him tied to Manchester City until the summer of 2025.

Talks between the two parties were initially planned to take place towards the end of last season, but this was put on hold when the 2019/20 campaign was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

De Bruyne has been at City since signing for the club in 2015 and has won the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup multiple times in the five-and-a-half years since.

The Belgian was voted PFA Players’ Player of the Year last season, but has suffered a difficult 2020/21 campaign with just two goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

