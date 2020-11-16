The Belgian international's current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German side Wolfsburg in 2015 for a then-club-record £55 million pounds, said he is keen to extend his stay.

"I'm happy in Manchester, I'm at a good club (with) good owners," De Bruyne told VTM Nieuws before Belgium beat England 2-0 in Sunday's Nations League encounter.

"We are a bit in talks, not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

"I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult."

De Bruyne has won the league title twice with City and was named the PFA player of the year last season after scoring 13 goals and providing a league record-equalling 20 assists.

By Dean Jones

In terms of the current team, De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the two most high-profile and sources state that plans are being worked upon to convince both to sign improved deals of their own. City recognise their value and cannot allow an avenue to open up where either leaves anytime soon. Both players are contracted until 2023 yet ideally the club want both on five-year agreements.

Negotiations may even open before the new year and it is thought both players would earn rises that take them in excess of £400,000-a-week. The pair could feasibly become the league’s highest earners.

