Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli have returned to full training with Arsenal and are likely to be in the squad to face Newcastle on Monday.

Full-back Tierney sat out the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday after reporting pain in his leg, while Martinelli has not featured since turning his ankle during the warm-up for Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Newcastle.

There were fears Martinelli had done serious damage, and given his patch injury record it was a concern, but those were allayed by manager Mikel Arteta.

And ahead of the Premier League clash with struggling Newcastle, the club provided positive updates on both players.

“Gabi is now back in full training and is available for selection,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Kieran has recovered from his tight calf and is back in training with the squad. Kieran will be assessed and tested ahead of Monday’s match.”

Tierney has been in sensational form this term and his attacking forays down the flank have been key to the Gunners’ resurgence, while Martinelli adds attacking zip to a team that was struggling in front of goal earlier in the campaign.

The draw with Palace snapped a run of three wins on the spin in the Premier League for Arsenal, while Newcastle head to north London on the back of eight games without a victory in all competitions.

