Arsenal and their frozen-out star Mesut Ozil must find a deal that works for both parties, according to former club captain Laurent Koscielny.

The German has not played for the Gunners since March, with manager Mikel Arteta excluding him from the club's Premier League and Europa League squad lists.

Koscielny played alongside Ozil between 2013 and 2019 and retains a great deal of respect for his former team-mate and wants to see him reintegrated sooner rather than later.

“As a man, he’s a very good person, who got along with all his team-mates,” the Bordeaux defender told L’Equipe. “He gave a lot, helped sick children. He is a generous person, with whom I got along very well.

“As a player, he is in my opinion a phenomenon. He can find passes that no one sees, he’s a maestro. He can rock a game with incredible passes.

“We’re both part of the ‘Arsene Wenger Generation’. The coach loved him as a player. It was more complicated with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

“Knowing him, he must always be professional in training, always on time. He is undoubtedly at the level demanded by the Premier League.

“I hope both sides find a deal that works for everyone. He is a competitor. I hope to see him back on the pitch soon, at Arsenal or elsewhere, because he is real talent."

