The first Premier League game at Elland Road in 16 years proved to be a roller coaster as Leeds United claimed their first victory of the campaign with a pulsating 4-3 victory over fellow new-boys Fulham.

The hosts opened up an early lead when, in the fifth minute, Helder Costa was left unmarked at the back post to hammer a left-footed volley past Premier League debutant Alphonse Areola.

Aleksandar Mitrovic levelled the scores from the spot in the 34th-minute after Leeds defender Robin Koch conceded a penalty for the second successive week, fouling Joe Bryan.

But Marcelo Bielsa's side restored their lead just five minutes before the break when Fulham's vulnerable defence was exposed once more. Bryan, caught on the wrong side of Patrick Bamford, impeded the Leeds attacker to give the hosts an opportunity to score from the spot, which Mateusz Klich duly did.

Patrick Bamford opened up a two-goal advantage with a clinical finish five minutes after the interval for his second goal of the campaign and he turned provider as Costa grabbed his second of the day with a precision strike only minutes later.

But Fulham refused to surrender as substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid made an immediate impact when he pulled one back and Mitrovic headed in from Kenny Tete's cross to reduce the arrears further with more than 20 minutes to play.

There was to be no more drama, though, as Leeds held firm to take maximum points on a memorable afternoon.

TALKING POINT

The Leeds faithful had waited 16 years for the return to the big-time. Having seen 14 goals in just two games, it has clearly been worth the wait. A 3-3 draw with Charlton on May 8, 2004, was their last home game in the Premier League, but this enthralling seven-goal thrilling victory was every bit as entertaining. Matthew Kilgallon, Jermaine Pennant and club hero Alan Smith were on target that fateful day as Leeds were relegated. Under Marcelo Bielsa, though, this is a bright new era for the Whites, with Patrick Bamford gunning for hero status. Having previously struggled in the top-flight with Burnley, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace, he looks like a player with new-found confidence. The signing of Rodrigo from Valencia looked to have threatened his position at the club, but he has stepped up to the mark.

Rodrigo - hooked at half time - isn't the only new boy to have found life difficult in England, though. And as breathtaking as Leeds are going forward, their defending has been more than questionable, with their German acquisition Koch struggling to get up to speed with the game in the Premier League. When the pursuit to land Ben White finally ended in frustration, Leeds turned to Koch, who is an international and at the age of just 24, is tipped for a bright future in the game. But his start won't have inspired confidence.

Meanwhile, history is threatening to repeat itself at Fulham. They conceded a boat load of goals in the 2018/19 season on their way to relegation - 76 in total - and it appears their old Achilles heel hasn't gone away. Already Scott Parker has watched his side concede seven times in just two matches; in 2019 they conceded at least two goals in every match.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Patrick Bamford (Leeds)

Two goals in two games now for the 27-year-old, who looks a natural finisher in the top-flight after so many years of struggle. His all-round game could never have been questioned, though, and his assist for Costa's second demonstrated his intelligence with the ball at his feet.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Meslier 5, Ayling 6, Koch 4, Cooper 5, Dallas 6, Phillips 6, Klich 8, Costa 8, Harrison 6, Bamford 9, Rodrigo 4. subs: Roberts 6, Alioski 6.

Fulham: Areola 5, Tete 7, Hector 4, Odoi 5, Bryan 5, Reed 5, Zambo-Anguissa 7, Onomah 6, Cavaleiro 6, Kamara 6, Mitrovic 8.. subs: Kebano 6, De Cordova-Reid 7, Lemina 5.

KEY MOMENTS

5' - GOAL! Leeds 1-0 Fulham (Helder Costa): Leeds are ahead already! Much has been said of Fulham's defending and again their marking is nonexistent. Costa peels away to the far post as Philips' corner is delivered. The ball falls into his path and with a sweet left foot he hammered the hosts in front.

34' - GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Leeds (Mitrovic, pen): Mitrovic slides the ball underneath Meslier and into the back of the net. It's not the most convincing of penalties but Fulham won't care - they're level.

40' - GOAL! Leeds 2-1 Fulham (Klich): Calm and composed from Klich, who rolls it down the middle as Areola dives early. Leeds are back in front.

50' - GOAL! Leeds 3-1 Fulham (Bamford): A lovely finish by Bamford! Fulham are cut open defensively as Bamford slips in between two defenders to latch onto Klich's through ball and after a great first touch he coolly side-foots it past Areola.

57' - GOAL! Leeds 4-1 Fulham (Costa): That should do it! Bamford goes from creator to goalscorer, racing past Hector on the left, cutting it back for Costa who shoots it high into the net with a powerful finish. Game over.

62' - GOAL! Leeds 4-2 Fulham (De Cordova Reid): What is going on in the Premier League today?! Fulham have one back. De Cordova Reid, who is just on the pitch, slots it past Meslier with a low and hard strike after a tremendous assist by Anguissa, who was too strong for Philips and played his team mate through with a fine pass.

67' - GOAL! Leeds 4-3 Fulham (Mitrovic): Beautiful football from Fulham, as they work it out wide to Tete who has been excellent at full-back all afternoon. He stands up a cross for Mitrovic, who towers above his marker and his powerful header beats Meslier. What a game!

KEY STATS

Leeds' opening two Premier League games have seen 14 goals this season (F7 A7), the most for a top-flight side's opening two matches since Wolves in 1962-63 (F12 A2).

Patrick Bamford has scored two goals in his last two Premier League appearances, having netted just one in his first 27 in the competition.

Since the start of last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.

