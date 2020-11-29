After his signing from Rennes late in the transfer window, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa praised winger Raphinha for his early form in the Premier League.

Raphinha scored his first Leeds goal after making his second start since his October transfer from Ligue 1, driving the ball between the legs of Everton defender Ben Godfrey and in at the foot of the far post in the 79th minute.

"He's adapted very quickly to the Premier League," Bielsa told reporters after the team's win.

Sporting director "Victor Orta anticipated that he had the characteristics to play in this league, so he was correct in choosing him," Bielsa said. "He's potent and moves all around the pitch, so he worries the opposing defence."

The win lifted Leeds to 11th place in the table on 14 points. Bielsa's side travel to London to face Chelsea on December 5.

