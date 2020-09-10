Leeds United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) and received a warning about their future conduct for using pyrotechnic devices.

Leeds were charged in August and on Wednesday an FA spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the club had breached Rule E20 by "failing to ensure players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Leeds were initially fined £30,000 but that was reduced due to the fact "no one was threatened or endangered by the conduct", "no one was injured", and there was "immediate admission and apology from the club".

Leeds have the right to appeal the decision. Marcelo Bielsa's side, who return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, face champions Liverpool on September 12 in their first game of the new season.

