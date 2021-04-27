One of the European Super League protest T-shirts worn by Leeds United ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool last week is to be exhibited at the National Football Museum as part of its permanent collection.

Liverpool were one of six English clubs who had signed up to the breakaway project, which collapsed when most of the founders pulled out following strong criticism from fans, governing bodies and the government.

Laura Crossley, the National Football Museum's Head of Content, said in a statement on the Leeds website they were delighted to get one of the T-shirts.

Transfers Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Alassane Plea - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:37

"We have a dynamic contemporary collecting programme and proactively acquire objects that record football history as it happens," she added.

"News of the ESL provoked a strong reaction in fans and players across the country and we were keen to collect objects that will enable us to preserve and tell the story of this huge moment in football."

Leeds said they planned to use the rest of the T-shirts to raise money for the club's foundation.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United warms up while wearing a protest t-shirt reading "Champions League, Earn it." Image credit: Getty Images

Premier League 'Glazers Out' - Man Utd fans fly plane over Elland Road as protests grow YESTERDAY AT 13:49