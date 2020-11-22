Nicolas Pepe saw red but 10-man Arsenal held on for an unlikely point against a wasteful Leeds side, who struck the woodwork three times – including twice in injury time.

The Whites dominated the first half with Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski overwhelming the Arsenal full-backs, while Patrick Bamford’s near post runs caused constant confusion in the box. Yet the hosts were unable to find the breakthrough their smart play deserved.

Arsenal offered little but for a Pepe shot that bounced off the bar, and were lucky to go in goalless at half-time.

Things got more difficult for the visitors when the Ivorian winger was sent off seven minutes after half-time for headbutting Ezgjan Alioski off the ball.

Leeds were now up against a blue wall of Gunners shirts and could not find the killer pass to unlock a stubborn defence.

Substitute Rodrigo twice went close from distance while Luke Ayling’s first touch let him down five yards from goal.

Both sides had chances in the dying moments as Bukayo Saka forced a great save from Illan Meslier, while Patrick Bamford and Raphinha hit the post for the hosts as Arsenal's goal continued to lead a charmed life.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Patrick Bamford (Leeds)

One of the few Leeds strikers who can say that he at least put his shots on target. He twice forced smart saves from Leno but the most impressive part of his performance was his near-post runs that drew defenders and freed up so much space in the box for attacking midfielders.

TALKING POINT - Arsenal lack of game plan

It was unclear to anyone watching what exactly Arsenal were trying to do, and now they’re 450 minutes without a goal from open play in the Premier League.



They looked set to sit back from the go and Leeds outran them all over the pitch. Worse still, Aubameyang looks a shadow of himself, and without his goals to save them Arsenal look a very average side. Ten men or not, they were on the back foot for almost 90 minutes and, but for some wayward finishing by Leeds, could have lost this one by a distance..

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Meslier 6, Ayling 7, Koch 7, Cooper 7, Dallas 6, Phillips 7, Alioski 6, Raphinha 7, Klich 6, Harrison 7, Bamford 8 Subs. Poveda 7, Rodrigo 7.



Arsenal: Leno 7, Holding 7, Gabriel 7, Tierney 6, Bellerin 6, Xhaka 5, Willock 5, Ceballos 5, Willian 4, Pepe 3, Aubameyang 5 Subs. Nelson 4, Saka 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14’ - CHANCE! Lovely move down the Leeds left. Alioski overlaps Ayling and picks out Bamford six yards from goal. The striker os stretching but forces a fine save from Leno with a toe poke. Best moment of the match.

23 - CLOSE! Pepe whips a ball in on an angle and it actually ends up pinging off the bar and back into play. That very nearly dropped in…

32’ - GREAT SAVE! Bamford finds a snapshot five yards from goal after some smart work from Ayling again. The striker makes good contact but there’s not quite enough power on the scissor kick. Leno makes a dining save down to his right.

52’ - RED CARD! (Pepe) Here comes VAR. Alioski is down…and Pepe is in trouble. The winger appears to have head butted the Alioski in retaliation to a tackle. Anthony Taylor takes a quick look at the monitor and duly sends off Pepe.

65’ - GREAT SAVE! Raphinha slips a pass through two Arsenal defenders to Dallas whose shot is heading for the top corner but for a diving save by Leno.

80’ - BAR! - Rodrigo cuts in again and bends an effort on to the crossbar. Leno was beaten. Was that the chance? Harrison is replaced by Poveda for the final 10 minutes.

88’ - POST! It's just not Leeds' day. Bamford smacks the post with a header after a delightful cross from Poveda.

