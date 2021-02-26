Aston Villa edged a 1-0 win away to Leeds on Saturday evening to bring themselves only six points off the top four in the Premier League.

The absences of their talismanic club captain Jack Grealish and starting right-back Matty Cash were dispelled when Anwar El Ghazi opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game.

Premier League Injured Grealish will miss Villa's trip to Leeds YESTERDAY AT 13:34

Elland Road’s much-maligned playing surface proved to be a blessing in disguise as Ollie Watkins slipped over while shooting to inadvertently put El Ghazi through on goal for a cool finish past Illan Meslier.

The Dutch winger barely even celebrated the goal but instead sheepishly glanced over at the linesman expecting it to be ruled out for offside - not noticing the defender who played him on.

It was apt revenge for the red card he received when he last played at Elland Road that was later overturned, although Leeds fans and players alike may feel aggrieved that Villa left-back Matt Targett did not pick up a red card himself this evening for any of his rash challenges that followed his initial yellow.

Leeds had the lion's share of possession and created more chances too but rarely looked like scoring.

The pick of their chances was an 89th minute far post header from Raphinha who really should have done more to test Emiliano Martinez.

They now have over a week of rest to regroup before a tough fixture away to West Ham on 8th March, whereas Aston Villa have two games before then against Sheffield United and Wolves respectively.

TALKING POINT - VILLA LEARN TO WIN WITHOUT GREALISH

Champions League Giroud is an elite striker, get over it - The Warm-Up 24/02/2021 AT 08:58