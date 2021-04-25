Manchester United’s winning run came to an end following a goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

The pre-match focus once again centred upon the fall-out from the collapse of plans for a European Super League with a banner protesting against the Red Devils’ owners , the Glazers flown overhead.

There was little drama on the pitch in the first 45, however, with Illan Meslier’s smart save from Marcus Rashford’s free kick the best of the action.

Both sides had half chances to take control in the second period but in truth there was never any likelihood of a repeat of the 6-2 epic between the sides when they met at Old Trafford back in December.

The second-placed visitors’ failure to claim a sixth straight victory in all competitions means rivals Man City need just two wins from their last five to claim the title. Leeds edge up to ninth place and are now six Premier League games unbeaten for the first time since 2002.

The Red Devils men will now turn their focus to the first leg of their Europa League semi final at home to Roma on Thursday. Leeds are back in action when they visit Brighton in the league next Saturday.

TALKING POINT

It's all about the protests as anticipated goal-fest fails to materialise. The headlines will no doubt focus once again on the pre-match protests with the banner from Man United fans stating ‘2BN Stolen #Glazers out. That story will no doubt evolve in the days and weeks ahead and let’s face it, there was no chance that the action on the pitch would offer any distraction. The contest lacked quality throughout but Man United and Solskjaer probably had an eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi final as a late title triumph was already hugely unlikely anyway. The United boss is desperate to end his semi-final hoodoo having failed to see his team make the final of a competition in their previous four last four outings under his tutelage. It’s a big fortnight ahead and they are in solid form given they are now 13 league matches unbeaten.

As for Leeds, this was a well-earned draw where they once again showed real spirit and determination against a top six opponent. They will be keen to end a fine season back in the top-flight in style and are very much on for a top-half finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United). The midfielder epitomises the industry and non-stop running required in a Marcelo Bielsa side. He continually broke up United attacks and helped launch several for Leeds on the counter attack. Left Bruno Fernandes and Co totally frustrated.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEEDS UTD: Meslier 7, Ayling 8, Llorente 8, Struijk 7, Alioski 8, Phillips 8, Costa 7, Harrison 6, Dallas 7, Roberts 7, Bamford 6. Subs: Poveda 6, Klich 6, Koch 6.



MAN UTD: Henderson 7, Shaw 8, Wan-Bissaka 7, Maguire 7, Lindelof 7, Fred 7, McTominay 7, Fernandes 7, James 6, Greenwood 7, Rashford 7. Subs: Pogba 6, Cavani n/a, Van de Beek n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

19’ – LEEDS UNITED PENALTY APPEAL! Harrison runs at the United defence. He dinks a cross beyond Bamford towards the spare man on the right side of the area, but Shaw is there to cut it out. There are appeals for a spot kick as it appeared to catch the United left back's arm. VAR checks but there's no penalty for the hosts.

45’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! Meslier reaches up and keeps out Rashford's fizzing 30-yard free kick with a big left hand. Maguire is left free at the resulting corner but powers a header over from a standing position.

57’ – MAN UNITED CHANCE! Fernandes meets Wan-Bissaka's low cross but drags his first-time shot past the far post.

75’ – LEEDS UNITED CHANCE! Klich cuts inside is man and then curls a tame effort straight at Henderson after Bamford had brilliantly sent him surging free from the right. Seconds later, Ayling lets fly from distance but Henderson stands tall and makes a comfortable save.

