Brighton eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road with a goal from Neal Maupay.

Despite Leeds almost taking an early lead when Ezgjan Alioski's cross narrowly evaded Rodrigo in the area, Brighton quickly hit their stride. Maupay gave them the lead inside 20 minutes, escaping Luke Ayling to tap home after incisive build up play between Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister.

Moments later, Leeds escaped again when Maupay burst into the area and saw a cross deflected onto the bar.

The hosts struggled to find their usual energy and rhythm. Dangermen Raphinha and Patrick Bamford were stifled at every turn by the Brighton defence in the first half, while the suspended Kalvin Phillips was badly missed at the base of midfield.

Although Leeds took control of the game in the second half, they continuously failed to trouble the Brighton defence.

Jack Harrison went close, and Bamford failed to connect with an excellent cross, which would have likely led to an equaliser on 70 minutes.

Leeds' biggest disappointment was undoubtedly Raphinha, who embodied their inability to force the issue before being substituted. But for a lovely piece of skill to beat Joel Veltman and cross, he offered very little.

TALKING POINT - Brighton hold strong as Leeds failed to find their spark

This was Brighton's first win in 10 league games and they fully deserved it, punishing a flat Leeds performance in the first half and then frustrating them in the second. Maupay took his chance, but Leeds felt the absence of Phillips, whose passing often sets the tone. The England international left a void in midfield which allowed Brighton control and the ability to counter attack at will.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben White (Brighton)

The former Leeds loanee was an unsung hero in the middle of the park all afternoon. He drove forward when he could, but stayed in position in the second half as Leeds chased the game. While Phillips was missing, White took the initiative and bossed central areas. That was the difference in the end.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Casilla 5, Cooper 5, Klich 5, Ayling 5, Alioski 6, Struijk 5, Dallas 5, Harrison 6, Raphinha 5, Rodrigo 5, Bamford 6 Substitutes: Roberts 5, Hernandez 5, Poveda n/a

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Burn 7, Dunk 7, Webster 7, March 6, Gross 6, White 8, Veltman 6, Mac Allister 7, Trossard 6, Maupay 7 Substitutes: Bissouma 5, Tau 6, Propper n/a

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL! Brighton lead. Great combination between Mac Allister and Trossard unlocks Leeds and the Frenchman is free to tap home.

24' - OFF THE BAR! Lovely one-touch football again from Brighton, and Maupay's searching cross deflects onto the woodwork.

50' - CHANCE! Harrison shoots wide after Bamford is dispossessed in the area after being fed by Raphinha. Better from Leeds.

KEY STATS

Maupay's four goals against Leeds are his most against any opponent.

