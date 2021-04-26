Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer have become the first players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, it was announced on Monday.

Henry was part of the hugely successful Arsenal side of the early 2000s, who won the league and cup double in 2001-02 and completed the first unbeaten season since 1888-89.

In his eight years in the Premier League, he scored 175 times, breaking his club's goalscoring record and winning the Golden Boot on four occasions.

Shearer, meanwhile, is the Premier League's all-time record scorer with 260 strikes to his name during his glittering career with Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

The former England captain won the Premier League in 1994-95 with Blackburn Rovers before moving to Newcastle, his boyhood club, in July 1996 for a then world record fee of £15 million.

Upon receiving the accolade, Shearer said: "When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James' Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Henry added: "To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special.

"When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we're talking about the Hall of Fame. During my career I wanted to play hard and make sure I was fighting for the cause, because that's all the fans want to see.

"If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn't have believed you. It's an amazing honour."

