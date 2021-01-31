Patrick Bamford played a starring role for Leeds United as Leicester City missed the chance to move second in the Premier League table following a 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes snatched the lead on 13 minutes when the in-form Harvey Barnes finished off a dashing run and one-two with James Maddison to grab his 11th goal of the season.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s were level just 127 seconds later as Stuart Dallas rifled home Bamford’s pass to cap a flowing move down the right.

Both sides had goals chalked off for offside prior to the break with Kasper Schmeichel forced to make a number of fine saves.

Brendan Rodgers responded by switching to a back three from the restart and it saw the game transform into a tight, cagey affair.

Leeds struggled to carve out as many opportunities but did lay the foundations for the end of the Foxes’ seven match unbeaten run in the league when Bamford brilliantly fired home his 11th top-flight goal of the campaign 20 minutes from time.

The Whites striker then raced clear before unselfishly laying the ball across for Jack Harrison to put the icing on the cake on 84 minutes.

The result means Leicester miss the opportunity to edge above Manchester United and are now five points off leaders, Manchester City having played a game more.

Leeds, who host Everton on Wednesday, stay 12th while Leicester will aim to bounce back when they visit Fulham.

